Hord Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $852,328.70 and $146,094.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00371345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015298 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032559 BTC.
Hord Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.
