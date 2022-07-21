Hord Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $852,328.70 and $146,094.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

