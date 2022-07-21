Horizen Price Hits $16.29 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Horizen has a market cap of $205.68 million and $23.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $16.29 or 0.00071429 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00262022 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00078786 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003196 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,623,012 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.
Buying and Selling Horizen
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
