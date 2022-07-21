HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €77.50 ($78.28) and last traded at €76.65 ($77.42). 93,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.60 ($76.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBH. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($129.29) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.00.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

