Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 960 ($11.48) to GBX 730 ($8.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.09) to GBX 941 ($11.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 941.20 ($11.25).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock traded up GBX 20.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 649.20 ($7.76). 1,835,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,830. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 572 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($11.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 635.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 734.62.

Insider Activity

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.52), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,016,900.80). In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,157.39). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,016,900.80). Insiders have bought a total of 335 shares of company stock valued at $210,694 over the last quarter.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

