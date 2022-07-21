Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 236 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,735. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.45.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

