Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $511.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.86. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.