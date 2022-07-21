Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 4,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.15. 4,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.