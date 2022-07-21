Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 4,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.15. 4,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

