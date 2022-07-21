Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

VIG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.84. 47,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

