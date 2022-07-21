Hoylecohen LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Trustees of the Smith College bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,740,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.35. 45,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

