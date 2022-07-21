Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $130.29. 21,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

