Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.51. 20,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,844. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.88 and its 200-day moving average is $531.71.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

