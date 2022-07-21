Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 7,687 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.74. 47,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

