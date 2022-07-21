Hoylecohen LLC Sells 40,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 175,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

