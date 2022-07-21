H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

