H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.97.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

