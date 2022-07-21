Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.