Hush 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Hush has a market capitalization of $921,039.52 and $46.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00267980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00080761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00073748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003199 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

