Hydro Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,699.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $341,116.70 and $4,699.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,683.86 or 0.99972528 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007321 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
