HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Achieves Market Cap of $6,703.05

HyperAlloy (ALLOY) traded down 34% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $6,703.05 and $5.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00330070 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.
About HyperAlloy
HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC.
HyperAlloy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.