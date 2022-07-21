Hyve Price Tops $0.0405 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $147,539.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00330395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

