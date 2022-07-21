Hyve Price Tops $0.0405 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $147,539.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00330395 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015531 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.
Hyve Profile
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.
Buying and Selling Hyve
