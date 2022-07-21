IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

IAG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 777,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,845. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $689.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

