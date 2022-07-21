Iconic Token Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $830.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00323515 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.