Idavoll Network Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00389664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

