Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Reaches $2.14 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Idena has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $93,883.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 87,476,410 coins and its circulating supply is 60,886,209 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official website is idena.io.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars.

