IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $188.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $229.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.09.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $189.30 on Monday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
