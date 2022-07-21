iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $76.26 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $76.26 million and $6.81 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

