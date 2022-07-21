IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($12.85) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095 ($13.09).
IG Group Price Performance
Shares of IGG traded up GBX 70 ($0.84) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 781.50 ($9.34). 1,549,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,114. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 698.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 763.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at IG Group
IG Group Company Profile
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
