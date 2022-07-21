IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
IGO Stock Up 4.9 %
IPGDF stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.
IGO Company Profile
