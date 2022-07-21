IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC Trading Down 2.4 %

IMAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Institutional Trading of IMAC

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in IMAC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAC

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.