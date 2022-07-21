IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX opened at $18.09 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IMAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IMAX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,919 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

