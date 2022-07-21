Impossible Finance (IF) Reaches Market Cap of $877,825.13

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $877,825.13 and approximately $6,359.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021694 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
