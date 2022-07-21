Infosys (INFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, July 24th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Infosys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INFY opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 95,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Infosys by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 861,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 173,020 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 161,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.