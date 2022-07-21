Infosys (INFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, July 24th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Infosys Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of INFY opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.
Infosys Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.
INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
