Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.04

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.04 and traded as high as C$18.84. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$18.59, with a volume of 324,339 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at C$85,098.20.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

