Innova Market Capitalization Achieves $232,578.37 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $232,578.37 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.