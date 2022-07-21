Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. 1,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XDQQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 94.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000.

