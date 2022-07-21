Insider Buying: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Purchases C$10,670.40 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,436.55.

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.91.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

