Insider Buying: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Acquires 10,640 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 10,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 705,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,249,999.60.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$782,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$337,440.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Walter Coles Jr. sold 71,407 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$810,041.01.

On Thursday, April 28th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 96,300 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$1,162,341.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.98 per share, with a total value of C$376,391.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

SKE traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

