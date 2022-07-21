Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells 14,911 Shares of Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $21,173.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CTMX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 27,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
