Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 5,083 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FSLY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,994,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fastly by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

