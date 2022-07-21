Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 5,275 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $397,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,067,905.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $844,685.29.

On Wednesday, July 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00.

On Monday, June 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 498,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,287. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Inari Medical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.