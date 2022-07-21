Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,565,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 256,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

