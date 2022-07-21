Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,724.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Bartrum sold 14,952 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $459,325.44.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 48 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

