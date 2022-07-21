Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00.

ZM stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

