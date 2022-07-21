Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 112,509 shares.The stock last traded at $34.16 and had previously closed at $40.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $631,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

