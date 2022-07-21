Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

