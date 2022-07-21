Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Up 5.1%

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.96 and last traded at 2.90. Approximately 3,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 573,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.76.

Several analysts have commented on INTR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Company Profile

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

