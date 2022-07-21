Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.5 %

IBKR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,068. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,707,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,362,707.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $31,988,600 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

