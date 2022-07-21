Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,907,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,590,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $31,988,600. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.