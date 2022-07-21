International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Shares of IBM traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,297. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

