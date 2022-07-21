International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Shares Up 53.2%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) shot up 53.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 51,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 11,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

